Detectives looking for man who killed his own father in Monrovia

The Brief Arturo Gonzalez Jr. is accused of killing his father inside his Monrovia apartment. Detectives believe Gonzalez Jr. is a transient who was seen in several LA County neighborhoods following the murder. LASD is asking for the public's help in locating him.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who allegedly killed his father.

What we know:

According to detectives, the victim was killed in his apartment on the 100 block of West Olive Avenue in Monrovia on Feb. 22.

The suspect was identified as the victim's son, Arturo Gonzalez Jr.

They believe Gonzalez Jr. is a transient who frequently uses public transportation and the Metrolink train system. He was seen in Long Beach, Lakewood, Hawaiian Gardens and Norwalk after the murder, officials said in a statement. He is also known to frequent Pasadena and Altadena.

What we don't know:

A motive for the murder is unknown.

What you can do:

The sheriff's department is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Sergeant Delia or Sergeant Mezzano at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.