Monrovia rallies after thieves steal $140K life savings from beloved Burger Basket owners

The Brief The owners of Burger Basket in Monrovia were victims of a home burglary. After being forced to close for two weeks due to the trauma and financial hit, the couple reopened on Friday to an outpouring of support from local customers aiming to help them cover rent and expenses. The victims’ son, Jesse Narkmanee, has launched a website featuring security footage of the suspects in hopes that public tips will lead investigators to the masked men captured on camera.



The owners of Burger Basket in Monrovia were back at work Friday after a two-week closure.

What we know:

Phiyapan Pimolasavakun and Vorowat Narkmanee said they were forced to temporarily close their restaurant located on Mayflower and Duarte Road after a home burglary.

Their son says the thieves stole the couple's life-savings of $140,000 that was in a lock box in the home.

"I was really shocked because they've been in the same apartment for like 30 years, so even before they owned the Burger Basket they'd been there for a long time and nothing's ever happened," said Narkmanee.

Home security cameras captured masked men stealing the box and up to $20,000 in jewelry.

"The first thing I felt, I was so scared someone's in my house," said Pimolasavakun.

She and her husband are thankful for the support they've received from the community.

"Of course, the rent is due, everybody has payments, I said 'let's go support them. They need it more than we do right now, you know?' And every penny I pick up, it's an angel. I just found one and put it in there," said customer Becky Gonzalez.

What you can do:

Jesse Narkmanee has created a website with the evidence they have in hopes the community will be able to help investigators.

Tap or click here for more information.

The family also has an online fundraiser to help them build back their now-uncertain future.

Tap or click here if you'd like to donate.

The Source: This report is based on victim testimony and community interviews conducted at Burger Basket in Monrovia on Friday, April 24, 2026. Additional details regarding the theft and security footage were provided by the Narkmanee family.



