Burbank stabbing suspect charged with murder of schoolteacher Arti Varma

The Brief Sergio Fraire has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Arti Varma, a Burbank elementary school teacher. Varma’s 25-year-old daughter was also stabbed and remains in critical condition, while Fraire appeared in court with no family members present.



Sergio Fraire, the man accused of stabbing Arti Varma, has been charged with murder.

Varma, a first-grade teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School in Burbank, was allegedly stabbed to death by Fraire on Monday, April 20. Varma's 25-year-old daughter was also stabbed and, as of Thursday, April 23, is fighting for her life at the hospital.

On April 23, Fraire appeared in court over Varma's stabbing death. No members of his family or the victim’s family were present in court. Authorities have not said why Fraire allegedly targeted the home to burglarize.

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The killing has shaken Burbank, a city that has not seen a murder in years, placing it among San Fernando Valley communities where home burglaries have turned deadly. While the city has dealt with retail theft, incidents like this are rare.

Neighbors in the area where the women lived said the crime has left them concerned, with some saying they will no longer leave windows open or doors unlocked.