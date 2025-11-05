Expand / Collapse search

Monopoly 'Get out of jail free' card not valid on California roadways, police warn

Published  November 5, 2025 9:56am PST
Photo courtesy Fullerton PD

FULLERTON, Calif. - A California driver did not pass ‘go’ over the weekend and did not collect $200 despite using a handy "Get out of jail free" Monopoly card.

According to the Fullerton Police Department, one of its officers recently pulled over a driver for a traffic violation and was surprised to be handed that very card. 

"In a last-ditch effort to get out of a citation, the driver handed over a Monopoly ‘Get out of jail free’ card," police shared on social media. 

"The officer had a good laugh, reminded the driver that while creativity is appreciated, it's not exactly a legal defense, and told him to save the card for a rainy day." 

The driver was issued a citation, police said. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Fullerto Police Department. 

