Monopoly 'Get out of jail free' card not valid on California roadways, police warn
FULLERTON, Calif. - A California driver did not pass ‘go’ over the weekend and did not collect $200 despite using a handy "Get out of jail free" Monopoly card.
According to the Fullerton Police Department, one of its officers recently pulled over a driver for a traffic violation and was surprised to be handed that very card.
"In a last-ditch effort to get out of a citation, the driver handed over a Monopoly ‘Get out of jail free’ card," police shared on social media.
"The officer had a good laugh, reminded the driver that while creativity is appreciated, it's not exactly a legal defense, and told him to save the card for a rainy day."
The driver was issued a citation, police said.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Fullerto Police Department.