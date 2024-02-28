Monica Lewinsky is the new face of latest fashion brand Reformation campaign

article

Monica Lewinsky is the face of a new workwear line and voter registration drive launched this week by sustainable clothing brand Reformation.

The dual campaign, dubbed "You've Got the Power," features Lewinsky in an array of Reformation business attire on a landing page encouraging people to vote in the Nov. 15 general election, reminding them that they must be registered at least 15 days prior.

"Monica’s been empowering women to use their voices and feel powerful for a long time," Reformation said of Lewinsky on its website. "So it just makes sense that she’d help us do the same. And while great clothes won’t fix everything, putting them on and going to the polls is a pretty good place to start."

Lewinsky, 50, became a household name in the U.S. more than 25 years ago when it emerged that she and then-President Bill Clinton had an affair while she was an intern at the White House. Over the past several years, she has made headlines as an anti-bullying advocate.

"Voting is using our voice to be heard and it’s the most defining — and powerful — aspect of democracy," Lewinsky said in a statement announcing the campaign. "Voting is always important, but the stakes are especially high this year with voter frustration and apathy threatening to meaningfully impact turnout."

This is the third presidential election year Reformation has held a get-out-the-vote drive, according to Elle magazine, and the company has partnered with Vote.org this time around.

"Prioritizing people and the planet has always been a big part of what we do," Reformation's landing page for the campaign reads. "Voting is one major way to do that."

