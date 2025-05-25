Mob blocks, vandalizes Metro trains in downtown LA

The Brief A mob of people blocked and vandalized multiple Metro trains in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night. Several people got into one of the trains and spray painted it from the inside, Metro said. No one was arrested.



A mob of people spent Saturday night vandalizing businesses in downtown Los Angeles, according to officials, including blocking and graffiting multiple Metro trains.

What we know:

It all started around 10 p.m. on Trinity Street, after officers responded to calls that a large group of people was vandalizing businesses, the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.

Hundreds of people were seen in the area piling out of a closed-off warehouse. The LAPD told FOX 11 that tactical units responded to the area for what they described was an unpermitted music event. Officers had to use a helicopter loud speaker to try and get the crowd to disperse, with officers even using rubber bullets.

About a block away, the group approached two Metro trains at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Maple Street, LA Metro told FOX 11.

Officials said a group of about 50 people blocked trains on both sides of the tracks and started spray-painting them. Then, some of the mob got onto one of the trains, Metro told FOX 11, and started spray-painting the inside of the train car.

Trains were delayed by about 20 minutes.

The LAPD told FOX 11 that one officer was injured in the chaos, and was taken to a hospital in a patrol car.

What we don't know:

The LAPD told FOX 11 that no one was arrested in connection with the event, but the department's Newton division is investigating. Anyone with information should call the LAPD.