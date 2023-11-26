Missing man Joey Fogle found dead in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man reported missing was found dead in Apple Valley, according to authorities.
The body of 23-year-old Joey Fogle was discovered Saturday around 10 a.m. near Valley Vista Avenue and Poppy Road after authorities responded to a call reporting suspicious circumstances.
Fogle's cause of death is pending an autopsy.
No further information was released.
Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.