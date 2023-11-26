Missing man Joey Fogle found dead in Apple Valley

An investigation is underway after a man reported missing was found dead in Apple Valley, according to authorities.

The body of 23-year-old Joey Fogle was discovered Saturday around 10 a.m. near Valley Vista Avenue and Poppy Road after authorities responded to a call reporting suspicious circumstances.

Fogle's cause of death is pending an autopsy.

SUGGESTED:

No further information was released.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

