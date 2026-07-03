Mother and daughter missing in San Gorgonio Wilderness
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An urgent search and rescue operation is underway in San Bernardino County for a mother and daughter who went missing during a hike on Thursday.
What we know:
Krystal Meyers and her daughter, Alexis Meyers Martinez, went for a hike on Thursday on the Vivian Creek Trail but never returned.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the pair's last known location was at approximately the 10,300-foot elevation level above the High Creek switchbacks at 11 a.m.
The Vivian Creek Trail is a historically hazardous route. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the trail is classified as the shortest and steepest path to the summit of Mount San Gorgonio, noting that it requires experienced mountaineering skills.
Krystal Meyers is described as a 41-year-old woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Alexis Meyers is described as a 21-year-old white female, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair. Her eye color was not listed on the official bulletin.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what gear, food, or water supplies the hikers had with them when they departed, and it's unknown whether the two intended to summit the peak or if they got lost on the trail due to environmental conditions.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Krystal Meyers and Alexis Meyers Martinez is urged to contact Deputy Jones at the Yucaipa Police Station at (909) 918-2305.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Forest Service, and the San Gorgonio Search and Rescue Team.