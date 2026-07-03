Mother and daughter missing in San Gorgonio Wilderness

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The Brief A mother and daughter, Krystal Meyers and Alexis Meyers Martinez, are missing after failing to return from a hike in the San Gorgonio Wilderness. They were last seen at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at the 10,300-foot elevation mark above the High Creek switchbacks on the steep Vivian Creek Trail. Officials have not yet confirmed their intended route, their current wellness status, or if they were equipped with overnight supplies.



An urgent search and rescue operation is underway in San Bernardino County for a mother and daughter who went missing during a hike on Thursday.

What we know:

Krystal Meyers and her daughter, Alexis Meyers Martinez, went for a hike on Thursday on the Vivian Creek Trail but never returned.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the pair's last known location was at approximately the 10,300-foot elevation level above the High Creek switchbacks at 11 a.m.

The Vivian Creek Trail is a historically hazardous route. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the trail is classified as the shortest and steepest path to the summit of Mount San Gorgonio, noting that it requires experienced mountaineering skills.

Krystal Meyers is described as a 41-year-old woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Alexis Meyers is described as a 21-year-old white female, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair. Her eye color was not listed on the official bulletin.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what gear, food, or water supplies the hikers had with them when they departed, and it's unknown whether the two intended to summit the peak or if they got lost on the trail due to environmental conditions.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Krystal Meyers and Alexis Meyers Martinez is urged to contact Deputy Jones at the Yucaipa Police Station at (909) 918-2305.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com.