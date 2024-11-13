Family claims ‘Gossip Girl’ actress Chanel Banks remains missing: 'We are in the dark'

article

The Brief Chanel Banks was reported missing from LA's Playa Vista neighborhood, with family members saying they last heard from her on Oct. 30. The family claims her husband has not been cooperative with the investigation. The LAPD closed the case after Banks was reportedly found in Texas. However, her family says that it isn't her. On Wednesday afternoon, Banks' cousin held a press conference and said she remains missing.



On Wednesday afternoon, the family of 36-year-old Chanel Banks claimed the actress remains missing despite police reports claiming Banks was found safe in Texas.

A GoFundMe dedicated to finding Banks is run by her cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh.

Singh held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, saying "We are in the dark," and that "We aren't quite sure where to go from here."

Singh was able to see bodycam footage of the woman said to be her cousin.

"What I saw was a woman that did not look like my cousin. She was much skinnier…she was wearing things that my cousin would not normally wear. Her voice was different, her accent was different. My cousin has a New York accent, she was raised in New York," her cousin clarified. "I am not positive that is her."

Singh said she believes someone got hold of Banks’ identification and is using it. Singh also said Banks has no connection to Texas and that her family is located in New York and Canada.

In addition, Singh took to social media, posting an 8-minute video on Facebook denouncing the reports and insisted that her cousin hasn't been found.

She said a woman was located in Texas apparently in possession of a "10-year-old expired New York City driver's license" with Banks' name on it. But Singh said the woman was not her cousin.

"Please don't stop looking for my cousin," she said in the video. "My cousin has not been found. Please continue looking for her."

Singh said she has seen video and audio from body cam footage showing the woman found in Texas, and she insisted it is not Banks. She said the woman in the video "could not answer one personal question, not about our family, not about herself."

Chanel Banks Vanishes

Danielle-Tori Singh, who flew in from Canada to help find her cousin, claimed the family was last in touch with the actress on Wednesday, Oct. 30. She added that welfare checks were conducted on Nov. 7 and 8, and that her cousin was not in her Playa Vista area apartment.

"She has been married for just over a year, and her husband is being uncooperative with police," Singh wrote.

Singh also wrote that on Sunday, Nov. 10, she was able to gain access to Banks’ apartment along with her aunt. They claim they discovered that all of her items were still there, except her phone and laptop. What also struck their concern was the fact that she goes everywhere with her dog, which was also left behind.

On that same day, Singh said they noticed "a busted lip and marks and scratches on his neck and arms," and that police took photos of his injuries.

"I think the husband is a lost cause at this point," Singh said about Banks’ husband on Wednesday afternoon. She also alleged he was seen taking down her missing persons flyers.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said Banks was located safely in Texas and that the case has been closed. However, the family says that it isn’t her and that Banks remains missing.

Banks, credited as Chanel Maya Banks on IMDb, has appeared on "Blue Bloods," "Gossip Girl," and "Twelve."