Search underway for missing 7-year-old Santa Monica boy

The Brief Authorities are searching for 7-year-old King Darius Lozada, who disappeared Tuesday evening in Santa Monica and is considered at risk. Investigators believe the child is with his father, Darius Jackson; the pair may be traveling on foot or on a black electric scooter. An Endangered Missing Advisory is active across California as police urge anyone with information to call 911 immediately.



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SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Santa Monica police are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday evening with his father, who investigators say may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Authorities say the child "may be at risk" and are urging the public to call 911 immediately if they spot either of them.

What we know:

The Santa Monica Police Department says 7-year-old King Darius Lozada and his father, 55-year-old Darius Clay Jackson, were last seen Tuesday at approximately 6:50 p.m.

According to police, the child was last seen traveling northbound in an alley near Arizona Avenue and Berkeley Street. Investigators say the pair may be on foot or riding a black electric scooter.

Police describe King as 4 feet tall and about 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and light blue sweatpants.

Jackson is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Authorities say the 7-year-old may be at risk because of concerns surrounding his father’s mental state.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not publicly released details about the father’s reported mental health struggles or what specifically led officers to believe he may be in crisis.

Police also have not said whether Jackson has any criminal history or prior contacts with law enforcement.

What you can do:

The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the pair or a black electric scooter.

Anyone with information about Lozada or Jackson's whereabouts is urged to call 911.