Missing 16-year-old last seen at Disney California Adventure

Have you seen her?

The Anaheim Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen at Disney California Adventure on Sunday, April 20.

According to police, Annie Kathleen was visiting the theme park with her family, visiting from Calipatria.

Police said Kathleen is not familiar with the area.

"There are concerns for her well-being, and her family is extremely worried," police said.

She is described as 5'5" tall, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.