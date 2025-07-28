At least 50 involved in mini bike takeover in downtown LA

article

Dozens of mini bike riders were involved in a takeover that prompted a large police response in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, July 27 just before 4 p.m.

That's when between 50 and 60 mini bike riders were seen blocking intersections near Francisco and W. 8th streets, police said.

Officers responded to the area and cleared the scene.

No arrests were made.