Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 3 dead, 25 injured

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to 10 separate shooting scenes in less than 12 hours Friday that left 28 people injured, three fatally.

Around 12:30 p.m., police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gunfire rang out around 45 minutes after the shooting near 91st and Marion. Police said a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical examiner said he later died of his injuries.

7th and Capitol

The 42-year-old Milwaukee man shot and taken to the hospital around 1:30 p.m. He is expected to survive.

25th and Hadley

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was hit by gunfire outside a near 25th and Hadley Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. Police say the occupant of a vehicle fired shots, subsequently striking him. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Vel R. Phillips and Vienna

Thirty minutes later, Police were called to a fatal shooting near Vel R. Phillips and Vienna. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. The shooting is the result of a fight. Police continue to seek an unknown suspect in that case.

22nd and Keefe

Police were called back to the area of 22nd and Keefe around 6:40 p.m. for a second shooting. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene.

Milwaukee police at homicide scene near 22nd and Keefe

Lake Drive and Kenilworth

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting around 7:10 p.m. He is expected to survive.

A 29-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 26-year-old male were all shot in an incident near the Deer District after the Bucks game. It happened around 9:15 p.m. A 19-year-old male taken into custody in connection with this incident.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. He is expected to survive.

Just 40 minutes later, 17 people were injured in a shooting near Water and Juneau. It happened around 11:10 p.m. Friday. Ten were arrested with police seeking additional suspects.

"What happened here in this neighborhood last night will not be tolerated," said Milwaukee Mayor Johnson in a press conference Saturday afternoon.

"There was just open carrying of firearms with utter disregard for life," Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner said. "A gunfight broke out among two groups of people. What makes people think that they can just have a shootout on a public street?"

MPD investigates

What led to each shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.