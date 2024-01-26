Milwaukee dog disappears; located at bar mile from home, having fun

After a Milwaukee woman's 16-year-old dog disappeared from her backyard, she feared the worst. But fortunately, the shih tzu named Bear was located in the last place she expected.

Jenny Hazard's dog Bear has always loved adventure.

"When he was younger, he was a runner," Hazard said.

Hazard thought that was a thing of the past until Wednesday night, Jan. 24.

"It was kind of just getting dark. I was outside with all three dogs," Hazard said.

Jenny Hazard and Bear

One minute Bear was there – and the next…

"I am looking and where’s Bear?" Hazard said.

The gate was cracked open – and Bear was nowhere to be found.

"After about 15 or 20 minutes I was just in tears," Hazard said. "Because he’s old, he’s got a heart condition."

Fearing the worst, Hazard asked people on social media to be on the lookout.

"He can’t go far in snow. I’m like where could he have gone, right?" Hazard said.

Being the social butterfly Bear is…

"We get a text. They said – your dog is down at Finks. I’m like what? (laughs)" Hazard said.

Bear was just out for a cold one.

"Great, I am relieved he’s okay – but what’s he doing at a bar? (laughs)" Hazard said.

A friend of a friend sent Hazard a photo of Bear having the time of his life at Finks Bar (1875 N. Humboldt Avenue) – a mile from home.

"They took good care of him, and I guess he was pretty popular," Hazard said.

While it remains a mystery how Bear got there.

"Old man breaks free – goes to bar (laughs)," Hazard said.

The good news is Bear made it home safe.

In the end, Hazard learned Bear was inside Finks with a group of girls going bar-hopping. The owners of the bar say the ladies must have picked him up on the street somewhere and took him in – their first stop being Finks.