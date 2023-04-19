Mike Pence opens up on wanting abortion pills off the market, possible run vs. Trump in 2024

Years removed from the White House, former Vice President Mike Pence still has a lot to say. During his visit to the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, Pence sat down with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson for an exclusive interview as the former Vice President sounded off on a number of hot topics.

The former Vice President discussed his "unapologetic" pro-life views, possibly running against Donald Trump in 2024 and blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Pence criticized Newsom and his plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in California by 2035.

"The war on energy that's been waged by the Biden administration and by governors around the country, including Governor Newsom, has put a tremendous hardship on American families," Pence said.

As the nation awaits the U.S. Supreme Court's decision of the abortion pill mifepristone, the former Vice President said he'd like the medication pulled from the shelves.

"I'm pro-life. I don't apologize for it. The reality is that 20 years ago, the FDA exceeded its authority in approving the abortion pill," Pence explained. "And at the end of the day, I fully support efforts to take the abortion pill off the market. I think I'm pro-life, but I also believe that it's caused great harm for women around the country."

Pence also responded to speculation that he may run against his ex-running mate Donald Trump for President in the 2024 race.

"I really do believe the challenge that we face in 2024 is not just to get back to the policies that were working for the American people, but ultimately to have government as good as our people," he said.