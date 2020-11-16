Mike Garcia leads Christy Smith by 104 votes in 25th Congressional District race

article

Republican Rep. Mike Garcia holds a 104-vote lead Monday over his Democratic challenger, Assemblywoman Christy Smith, in the race for a northern Los Angeles County congressional seat.

Smith trimmed 115 votes from Garcia's lead in Friday's count, according to figures released by the Secretary of State's Office. Garcia leads 166,617-166,513 or 50.02%-49.98%.

There were no updates released Saturday or Sunday.

Garcia had a 219-vote lead entering Friday's count after leading by 159 votes on Thursday. The lead has changed twice since last Monday. Garcia, R- Santa Clarita, led by 432 votes entering last Monday's count. Smith, D-Santa Clarita, subsequently took a 1,287-vote lead before Garcia moved 159 votes ahead.

It was unclear how many ballots remain to be counted. The 25th Congressional District stretches from the Antelope Valley into Ventura County. Vote by mail ballots will continue to be accepted through Nov. 20 if they were postmarked by Election Day.

Garcia defeated Smith, 54.86%-45.14%, or 95,667-78,721, in a May 12 special election to fill the final 7 1/2 months of the term of former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, who resigned following the online release of salacious photos and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member.

Advertisement

The seat had long been held by Republicans until Hill's 2018 victory over then-Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.