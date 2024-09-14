Fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar shot in Bel Air attempted robbery, TMZ reports

article

Miguel Angel Aguilar, a fitness influencer and the founder of a nationwide chain of gyms, was shot during an alleged attempted robbery near his home, after a group of men followed him home, according to a report from TMZ.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, near Aguilar's home in Bel Air. According to TMZ, the alleged thieves followed him home. The Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 that four men walked up to him, demanded property, and then shot at him. TMZ reported that the thieves went after Aguilar's Rolex watch.

Paramedics rushed Aguilar to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to the LAPD.

Aguilar is the founder of the Self Made Training Facility, a gym franchise with more than 25 locations across the country. The company is headquartered in Temecula.

SUGGESTED: Violent Rolex robbery caught on video in downtown LA

The SMTF team confirmed the shooting on its official Instagram page Saturday.

"Miguel is a beloved individual, and his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many," the post reads. "We know that he is surrounded by the love and support of his family, friends, all of you, and we are confident in his ability to overcome this."

TMZ reported that Aguilar is married with two daughters.

Police are still searching for the four suspects.

The full text of the post is below:

Dear Self Made Family,

We are heartbroken to share that Miguel was involved in a serious incident last night. He sustained a gunshot injury and is currently fighting bravely in the intensive care unit. Miguel is a beloved individual, and his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many. We know that he is surrounded by the love and support of his family, friends, all of you, and we are confident in his ability to overcome this.

During this difficult time, we ask for your prayers, positive thoughts, and support for Miguel and his loved ones, and ask that you respect the privacy of his friends and family at this time. We will provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued love and compassion.