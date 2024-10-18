Miguel Aguilar: 3 suspects charged in Bel Air shooting, follow-home robbery of fitness influencer

article

The Brief Three suspects, ages 19 and 18, have been charged in the follow-home robbery shooting that left Miguel Aguilar critically wounded. Aguilar remains in critical condition after being shot in the head during the horrific incident on Friday, Sept. 13. The three suspects are from Oakland.



Three suspects accused of leaving fitness influencer Miguel Aguilar critically wounded during a follow-home robbery shooting in Bel Air have been charged, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Investigators said on Friday, Sept. 13, at least four armed suspects approached Aguilar and his wife at their home located in the 11400 block of North Thurston Circle near Sunset Boulevard. While in their driveway, the suspects proceeded to demand they hand over their belongings. That's when one of the suspects shot Aguilar in the head before they ran to a getaway car waiting nearby, authorities said. TMZ reported that the thieves went after Aguilar's Rolex watch.

Aguilar was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, officials said.

The suspects have been identified as Jason Malera and Daymonee Johnson, both 19, and 18-year-old Mahki Taylor. All three suspects are from Oakland



The suspects have all been charged with one count of murder, one count of second-degree robbery and one count of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, along with two counts of attempted second-degree robbery, two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and special allegations of use of a firearm.

Taylor was charged with one count of attempted murder.

A fourth suspect, later identified as Mario Melara, was fatally wounded. The three other suspects are all being held without bail.

"This brazen attack is a grim reminder of the dangers posed by follow-home robberies, a disturbing trend that we are committed to cracking down on with the full force of the law," LA County DA George Gascón said in a released statement.

The statement continued to say, "No one should fear for their safety simply by returning home, and we will not tolerate this kind of violence in our community. Our office and particularly our Community Violence Reduction Division will continue working relentlessly with law enforcement to hold those responsible for these heinous acts accountable and ensure justice is served."

Aguilar has over 52,000 followers on Instagram. He is the founder of the Self Made Training Facility, a gym franchise with more than 25 locations across the country. The company is headquartered in Temecula.