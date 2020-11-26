Mid-City store owner and her neighbors give back to community for Thanksgiving

Zoe Guillory has one of those larger than life personalities that you never forget.

When FOX 11's own Christine Divine first sent me to her, it was back in May, and we were doing stories on business just reopening after the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Her unusual clothing shop, Zoe's Vintique -- is located in an unglamorous, yet authentic Mid-City neighborhood -- was the fulfillment of a longtime dream to have a place of her own to sell clothes and accessories.

We had a great visit, along with her neighbor Josh Mock, of Little Amsterdam Coffee. They had established a community there and are close.

So when I asked Christine what she's heard about something different happening on Thanksgiving Day, she once again steered me to Zoe.

Zoe told FOX 11, "I just woke up one morning and decided I wanted to give back."

Did she ever! She spent her own time and money on groceries and food and desserts and drinks, all the traditional Thanksgiving foods, and set up tables right in front of her shop on South Redondo Boulevard, to feed the homeless in the area, or anyone else passing by who was down on their luck or needed a meal, or two or three or four.

"This is a time to be thankful, no matter what you're going through with this COVID-19."

Tidy aluminum trays with turkey, biscuits, gravy, vegetables and more were given to probably 30 or 40 people, all with the help of volunteers like Josh and Ashley Atienza from the nearby LaBrea Collective.

What was left over was to be dropped off to those under the freeway overpasses, the people living under the worst possible conditions, for complicated reasons usually all their own.

Zoe felt good, in fact, "Spectacular, because there were so many people here."

Zoe's actions on Thursday show one person can make a difference!

