Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Mid-City.

Officers were called to the area of Venice and Houser around 10:14 a.m.

Two people were taken by ambulance to the hospital; their conditions are not known.

It appears a security guard was involved in the shooting.

It's unclear if a suspect is outstanding.

A nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.