Metro bus driver shot in Hollywood in alleged domestic dispute

The Brief A Metro bus driver was shot during a layover in Hollywood Saturday morning. Police said the driver was standing on a sidewalk along N. Vermont Avenue, when a man came up to her and shot her. Metro called the shooting an "act of domestic violence."



A Metro bus driver was shot during a layover in Hollywood Saturday morning in what the agency is calling a domestic violence attack.

The shooting occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

The female driver's condition was not immediately clear.

She was standing on the sidewalk when a man about 45 years old walked up to her, pulled out a handgun and fired, police said. The gunman fled the scene on foot.

"Metro is deeply saddened by the act of domestic violence that seriously injured a Metro employee while she was on the sidewalk during a bus layover near Hollywood and Vermont streets," Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo said. "Metro appreciates the quick response by the Los Angeles Fire Department, which transported our employee to a nearby hospital."

The LAPD identified the suspected shooter as 45-year-old Dorian Holt, the bus driver's ex-boyfriend.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Northeast station at 323-561-3211. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.