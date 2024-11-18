Metro bus driver shot by ex-boyfriend while on duty; LAPD looking for suspect

The Brief A Metro bus driver is in critical condition after being shot by her ex-boyfriend, police said. Officers are currently searching for the suspect, Dorian Holt. The driver was on her shift, but no passengers were on the bus during the shooting.



Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for the man who shot his ex-girlfriend, a Metro bus driver, during her shift.

Police responded to a call of a shooting on November 16, around 7:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of North Vermont Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said the woman was on her break and parked the bus at that location when her ex-boyfriend arrived unannounced.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.



Luckily, there were no passengers on the bus. "Although the victim was on duty as an MTA bus driver, her duties were not a factor in the incident," the police department said in a statement.



The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Dorian Holt Credit: LAPD

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Dorian Holt. He was last seen fleeing the scene on foot wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants, and a black baseball cap with a white LA logo.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast Detectives at 323-561-3324. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.