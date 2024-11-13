Menifee teacher arrested for assaulting student, police say

The Brief The incident occurred at Heritage High School on Tuesday, according to police. An investigation revealed the teacher, Stacey MacPherson, got into an altercation with the student. MacPherson was arrested for child abuse and placed on administrative leave.



A Menifee teacher accused of physically assaulting one of her students at Heritage High School was arrested on Tuesday, according to police.

The suspect, 54-year-old Stacey MacPherson, allegedly got into an altercation with the student, according to officials. The student suffered a minor injury and did not require medical attention, police said.

MacPherson was arrested for child abuse and placed on administrative leave, according to authorities.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menifee Police Department at 951-723-1500.