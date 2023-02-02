Riverside County officials give all clear after Menifee school goes on lockdown

article

Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received reports of a suspicious person on campus.

According to the Menifee Police Department, the campus was placed on lockdown as officers cleared the campus building by building out of an abundance of caution.

Photos posted to Twitter showed a massive police presence outside the school in Riverside County, located at 27587 La Piedra Rd.

Photo Credit: Dane Schwaebe Via Twitter @brownroush

The police department said they found no evidence of any criminal activity or any suspicious person on campus.

Authorities confirmed all students and staff are safe.

School administrators are working on a plan to allow parents to pick up their kids.