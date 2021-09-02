2 men beaten, robbed in Hollywood by suspects wearing ski masks

Police were searching for at least three suspects who were wearing ski masks when they attacked two men in Hollywood Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the beating and robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Whitley Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Ave.

The two men were reportedly returning home from a nightclub when they parked their car and were surrounded by the suspects wearing ski masks, witnesses said. The attack occurred while the men were still sitting inside the vehicle.

One of the victims was pistol-whipped and suffered a head injury while the other victim sustained bruises after struggling with the robbers, LAPD said. Shortly after the attack, the suspects drove away from the scene in a white SUV.

It is unknown if the victims were targeted and their names have not been released.

LAPD investigators were canvassing the area for clues and surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD’s Hollywood Station.

