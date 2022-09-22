2 men accused of stealing 200 gallons of gas in San Bernardino County

Two Santa Ana men accused of stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from gas stations in San Bernardino County haver been arrested, according to the sheriff's department.

Daniel Ramossantoyo, 23, and Andres Berruete, 23, were arrested at a Shell gas station Wednesday morning after an employee reported them stealing gas.

According to police, Ramossantoyo and Berruete had pried open the gas pump and used a device to override it and siphon about 200 gallons of gasoline. Additionally, the pair's truck was found to be equipped with a large gas tank hidden inside the covered truck bed.

Photo: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Investigators were able to connect both suspects with a previous grand theft at a Shell gas station in Phelan two days prior.

Ramossantoyo and Berruete were booked at the High Desert Detention Center for conspiracy to commit and crime, grand theft, and vandalism. While Ramossantoyo is being held on $25,000 bail, Berruete was released on bail and is due to appear in court on Nov. 7.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800 or anonymously by calling We-Tip at 800-78CRIME.