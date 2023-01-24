EXTRA’s Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers join Good Day LA anchor team

article

Melvin Robert is a native Californian, who has been a Senior Correspondent and weekend co-host at "EXTRA" since 2022. Previously, he was co-anchor of "Your Morning on Spectrum News 1," and host of "The SoCal Scene" on Spectrum News 1 SoCal. Prior to his career in television, Robert spent 11 years as a teacher, counselor, administrator, and consultant, serving a broad array of educational needs. A graduate of Loyola Marymount University, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, as well as, a Masters degree in Educational Studies, focused in Human Development and Counseling.

Robert added, "Growing up in Inglewood, I built my morning television dreams watching the iconic ‘Good Day LA’ broadcast. I am humbled to carry on its legacy and am committed to earning the trust of the audience. It’s an honor to serve a community that truly matters to me, filled with viewers who are my friends, family, and neighbors."

Jennifer Lahmers has been a Correspondent and weekend co-host at "EXTRA" since 2019. Prior to that, she spent 5 years at WNYW FOX 5 NY, where she served as a reporter for various station newscasts and co-host for "Good Day Wake Up." Previously, Lahmers worked as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter at FOX61 in Hartford, CT, while also penning a weekly humor column for The Hartford Courant and a monthly column for New Haven Living. She began her career in broadcasting as a weekend news anchor and reporter at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, TN. Lahmers is a graduate of Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism in Athens, Ohio.

Lahmers added, "I am thrilled to return to morning news on FOX TV, with a network that has been my home for nearly a decade. I’ve had the privilege of being welcomed into viewers’ homes in the evenings and will show Californians why I should be a part of their morning routines, too."

KTTV FOX 11 LA and KCOP (recently rebranded as FOX 11 PLUS) are part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.