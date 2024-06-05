Mega Millions ticket worth just under $300,000 sold in California

Feeling lucky? Someone in California may be $280,000 richer from Mega Millions' June 4 drawing.

According to California Lottery's website late Tuesday night, a ticket worth about $285,828 was sold at a Keg Liquor on West San Bernardino Road in West Covina.

The news comes as Mega Millions held a drawing for the top prize of $560 million, which someone in Illinois apparently got:

19, 37, 40, 63, 69, MB: 17

The drawing for the now-reset jackpot of $20 million will be held on Friday, June 7.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 20 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

