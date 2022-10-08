Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million sold in Culver City

Double check your tickets... one lucky person is now a millionaire.

A lottery ticket a purchased at the Culver City Elks Lodge on Washington Place is now worth more than $3.1 million, the California Lottery announced.

The winning ticket matched five numbers. There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $445 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 6, 11, 29, 36, 55 and the Mega number was 21. The estimated jackpot was $410 million.

The drawing was the 20th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.