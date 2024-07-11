Mega Millions ticket worth $284,000 sold in California

Check your lottery tickets!

Someone in California is $284,808 richer.

According to the California Lottery website, one ticket matched five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

That lucky ticket was purchased at United Pacific located at 27300 W Lugonia Avenue in Redlands, San Bernardino County.

SUGGESTED: Great-grandmother wins $5M lottery prize after completing radiation treatments for breast cancer

This comes after no one hit all the jackpot-winning numbers, which were: 21, 26, 54, 60, 64, and MB 3.

The drawing for the $203 million jackpot will be held Friday, July 12, at 8 p.m.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 20 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

SUGGESTED: Woman prints lotto ticket by accident; turns out to be winner - again

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.