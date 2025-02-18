Mega Millions ticket worth $1.5 million sold in California

Someone in California is the state's newest millionaire after matching five numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket, purchased at a Stater Bros store in La Quinta, is worth nearly $1.5 million.

What we know:

The winning numbers for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing were 11, 19, 31, 49, 56, and the Mega ball 16.

The lucky ticket holder matched the first five numbers, earning a prize of $1,499,864.

The Stater Bros store on Highway 111, where the ticket was sold, will receive a bonus of nearly $7,500.

What we don't know:

While the identity of the winner remains unknown, the California Lottery has not yet announced whether the prize has been claimed.

If you bought a ticket for Friday's drawing, make sure to check your ticket and come forward if you have the winning numbers!

By the numbers:

Although no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, nearly 55,000 tickets in California won prizes across the other eight prize levels, according to the lottery.

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $145 million for the next drawing on Tuesday evening.

The backstory:

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each, with approximately 80 cents from each ticket sold in California going towards public education.

Since its inception 40 years ago, the California Lottery has raised over $46 million for public schools.

What's next:

With the jackpot rolling over, anticipation builds for Tuesday's drawing, where the top prize is an estimated $145 million.

Ticket sales end at 7:45 p.m.

The Source: Information for this story is from the California Lottery.



