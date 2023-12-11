Meet the LA Zoo's cutest new resident - a baby ocelot

The Los Angeles Zoo announced the birth of one of its newest residents — an adorable baby ocelot, sharing the first images of the newborn as well.

The male ocelot kitten was born back on Sept. 12, according to the zoo. He's the offspring of mother Maya. Since his birth, officials at the zoo said the yet-to-be-named kitten is now six and a half pounds, about five times his birthweight.

The kitten still hasn't been brought out for visitors, and zoo officials said he'll stay behind the scenes until he gets all of his vaccines and until animal care staff are confident that he can safely move to the outdoor habitat.

The zoo said the kitten's birth was part of a program designed to keep zoo populations across North America genetically diverse. The U.S Department of Fish and Wildlife has listed ocelots as an endangered species because their native population in Texas has decreased drastically.

The LA Zoo's animal keeper Stephanie Zielinski said the animal is progressing well.

"His eyes opened after nine days and his teeth began to erupt after 20 days," she said. "At first he was toddling around on unsteady legs, but he’s become stronger and more agile every day. He has a big personality now, and he’s brave and curious."