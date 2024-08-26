Meet music producer Larrance Dopson, music's game changer.

August is Black Business Month and tonight we focus on a game changer in the music game. Four-time Grammy winning producer Larrance Dopson. He and his 1500 Sound Academy are tied to some of the greatest acts of our time, like Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Rich, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

His partner in the business is award-winning songwriter James Fauntleroy. They have a state-of-the art production studio and student academy in Inglewood.

For Dopson, who grew up in the choir and band in South Los Angeles' First AME Church, "God first" is his motto. Friends call Larrance, "Rance."

1500 Sound Academy is also a family affair. Both his father and sister teach at the music academy. His father Lawrence Dopson calls what's been built here.

"Heaven," Lawrence said.

Ask "Rance" if could ever have imagined what they've built? He answers "yes" and says you just have to "beat the distractions, and that's the hardest part." On his Instagram @rance1500 writes this hashtag: #InCULTUREweTrust.