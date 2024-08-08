Grammy Award-winning music producer remembers Rev. Cecil Murray

Behind artists like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Nipsey Hussle is a Los Angeles producer who got his start as a child in a church band. Now, Larrance Dopson is a Grammy winner and is reflecting on his late pastor, Rev. Cecil "Chip" Murray.

It's been about three months since the life of Murray was celebrated at the First AME Church. Dopson was also in the church choir.

Dopson is a cofounder of 1500 Sound Academy, a music studio compound in Inglewood alongside star songwriter James Fauntleroy.

The academy also has an education program for aspiring artists and as graduated 500 students. Along with it's star-studded line up of music, it's a family affair. Dopson's father, Lawrence Dopson, and his sister both teach there too.

Dopson is also a cofounder of the hip hop band, 1500 or Nothin'. When rapper Nipsey Hussle was memorialized after being murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store, they were the band for the ceremony.

Rev. Murray of the First African Methodist Episcopal church in South LA died in April at the age of 94. He had launched to national recognition during the LA Riots of 1992. The night of the verdicts, he opened his church doors for the community to gather in service and prayers. It was a go-to place for the Mayor, celebrities, parishioners, and the media.

His teachings are now part of the USC Center for Religion and Civic Culture in partnership with the Cecil Murray Center for Community Engagement.

His legacy lives on through men like Dopson, who lives by the motto, God first.