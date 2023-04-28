Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger's pet pig

article

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new pet pig named 'Schnelly Schwarzenegger.'

In German, "schnell" means "fast" and the former California Governor said this little guy is especially quick.

He discussed the pet for the first time ever during an interview with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson for ‘The Issue Is.’

Schwarzenegger said the animal is fitting in nicely with his other pets including dogs, a miniature horse, and a donkey.

Videos of his unusual pets often went viral during the pandemic.

This fun revelation was part of an extensive interview that also included serious topics like Anti-Semitism, climate change, potholes, his new book and TV show.

