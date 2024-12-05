Person infected with measles traveled through LAX during Thanksgiving week, health dept. says

A person infected with measles traveled through Los Angeles International Airport the week of Thanksgiving, potentially infecting other people who were on the flight or who were in the airport terminal, public health officials said Thursday.

The person arrived on Qatar Airways flight QR 0739 at Tom Bradley International Airport (TBIT) Terminal B, Gate 155 on November 27th, 2024.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, any individuals who were at Terminal B from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles.

Passengers assigned to specific seats on the infected person's flight will be contacted by the local health department.

"Exposed individuals should confirm if they have been vaccinated against measles. If they have not had measles in the past and have not yet obtained the measles vaccine, they are at risk of contracting measles if they have been exposed. Unimmunized persons or those with unknown immunization status who were at this location during the date and times listed above are at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. Exposed individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days (December 18th) are no longer at risk," the health department said in a statement.

Measles spreads easily through the air and on surfaces and easily between people who are not already protected from it.

A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to 21 days for symptoms to appear.