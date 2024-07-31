Tourist tests positive for measles after flying through LAX, visiting Orange County

A measles case has been confirmed in a person who traveled to Los Angeles International Airport and Orange County while infectious, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

In a statement, health officials said the non-LA County resident was at LAX on July 26 and arrived on Norse Atlantic Airways flight Z0711 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, B, Gate 202. The person then went on to Orange County. The Orange County Healthcare Agency is investigating additional exposure sites within the county.

Individuals who were at LAX TBIT and Terminal B from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this traveler.

Health authorities are investigating other potential exposure locations and will notify passengers seated in specific areas on flight Z0711 who may have been exposed.

Exposed individuals are advised to check their immunization status. Those who have not been vaccinated against measles or who are unsure of their vaccination history should consult a healthcare provider about receiving the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily through the air. It can take 7 to 21 days for symptoms to show up after being exposed. Individuals who remain symptom-free beyond August 16, 2024, are no longer at risk from this exposure.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin.

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Measles can remain airborne and on surfaces for hours, and infected individuals can spread the virus up to four days before and after a rash appears. The MMR vaccine is effective in preventing measles, with a two-dose regimen providing 97% protection.

As of July 25, 2024, there have been 188 reported measles cases in the U.S. this year, surpassing the total number of cases in 2023.

