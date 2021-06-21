McDonald's offering free menu item to Californians who get vaccine from restaurant's pop-up clinics

McDonald's is teaming up with the California Department of Public Health to get residents to add a coronavirus vaccine to their lunch order.

As part of the Vaccinate All 58 campaign, more than 70 McDonald's locations across California will have pop-up clinics for those looking to get their COVID-19 shots.

Some of the McDonald's locations will hold one-day clinics, while the others plan to offer multiple dates this week, according to the fast-food giant.

"We know convenience is key to driving up vaccination rates, and the State has worked closely with employers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are easy for people to access," said California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan in a press release. "This new partnership is an exciting opportunity to not only make vaccination sites more accessible for the thousands of McDonald’s employees in California, it also supports the surrounding communities they serve."

McDonald's is offering a free menu item from their restaurants as a thank you to those taking the vaccine from one of the pop-up clinics. Health insurance is not required for the free vaccine and walk-ups are welcome at all locations, McDonald's said.

Those interested in checking out one of the pop-up clinics can click here for more information.