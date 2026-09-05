Family of 3 found shot to death after Maywood house fire

The Brief Two parents and their young son were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a Maywood home early Saturday morning. Emergency responders discovered the bodies inside a bedroom while searching the home during a structure fire response around 2:25 a.m. Authorities recovered a handgun at the scene and suspect the fatal incident stems from domestic violence, though the official motive remains under investigation.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – Authorities are investigating after three family members, including a 10-year-old boy, were found dead inside a burning home in Maywood.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the victims suffered apparent gunshot wounds in what investigators describe as an apparent case of domestic violence.

What we know:

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a structure fire around 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of East 61st Street.

At the scene, emergency crews saw smoke coming from the two-story home. Once the flames were put out, crews conducted a search of the home and discovered three deceased individuals inside a single bedroom: a man in his late 40s, a woman in her late 40s, and a boy under 10 years of age, according to authorities.

All three victims suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators confirmed that the two adults were married and were the biological parents of the child.

Authorities recovered a firearm from the bedroom where the bodies were located, and authorities noted that the incident appears to be domestic violence in nature with no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names or official identities of the three family members.

The sequence of events leading up to the shooting and subsequent fire are unclear.

It's unknown who discharged the gun or how the fire originated within the home.

What's next:

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will conduct formal examinations to confirm the exact causes of death and officially identify the victims.

Investigators continue to review the origin of the fire to determine if it was intentionally set.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information regarding this case or witnessed unusual activity near the 5000 block of East 61st Street early Saturday morning is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who prefer to submit information anonymously can contact "Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" mobile application on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.