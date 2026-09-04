Lea Salonga becomes first Filipina honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

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The Brief Tony Award winner Lea Salonga was honored with the 2,855th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her the first Filipina actor to receive the distinction. The historic ceremony took place outside the Pantages Theatre, attended by notable co-stars and friends including Brandy, Darren Criss, and Ming-Na Wen. Beyond her stage roles, Salonga is widely recognized as the singing voice for Disney princesses Jasmine in "Aladdin" and the titular heroine in "Mulan."



Broadway legend Lea Salonga achieved a major milestone on Friday by becoming the first Filipina performer to be awarded a star on the world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Honored for her groundbreaking, decades-long career in musical theater and film, the Tony Award winner received the 2,855th star during an emotional ceremony outside the iconic Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

What we know:

Salonga’s star dedicated in front of the Pantages Theatre marks the first time a Filipina actor has received a star on the Walk of Fame since its initial completion in 1961.

The Manila-born performer began her career at age seven in Philippine musical theater before catapulting to global fame as the original Kim in "Miss Saigon," a role that earned her both a Laurence Olivier Award and a Tony Award, making her the first Asian woman to win the best actress Tony.

Beyond her celebrated stage roles in productions such as "Les Misérables," "Once on This Island," and "Flower Drum Song," Salonga is widely recognized as the singing voice for Disney princesses Jasmine in "Aladdin" and the titular heroine in "Mulan."

High-profile peers including Brandy, Darren Criss, and Ming-Na Wen gathered to celebrate her achievement alongside fans.

Timeline:

Salonga began her professional performing career at age seven in the Philippines, earning three consecutive Aliw Awards as best child performer from 1980 to 1982.

She landed her breakout role in the London production of "Miss Saigon" in 1988, subsequently winning the Laurence Olivier Award in 1990 and the Tony Award on Broadway in 1991.

She became the first Asian actress to play Éponine in "Les Misérables" on Broadway in 1993, later being named an official Disney Legend in 2011.

Following her Walk of Fame star unveiling on Friday, Salonga is scheduled to receive the Icon Award at the Manila International Film Festival's Gala at The Beverly Hilton just two days later, preceding the release of her next major film role in "Forgotten Island" on September 25.

What they're saying:

Reflecting on her journey during the ceremony, Salonga expressed her astonishment at the career milestone.

"This is surreal," Salonga said as she accepted the honor during a ceremony in front of the Pantages Theatre. "I have walked down this street many times. I've stepped on a lot of famous people, and now people get to step on me. Which feels strangely appropriate for show business."

She reflected warmly on her journey from young performer to global star. "... I was a little girl in the Philippines who loved to sing and perform," she said. "I started working when I was very young, and I certainly didn't have some grand plan for how any of this was supposed to unfold. I just knew that I loved doing it. This career has taken me to placed I never imagined I would go, introduced me to some extraordinary people, and allowed me to keep doing what I love."

Salonga also emphasized the broader significance of the moment for future generations.

"I hope that someday a young Filipino kid comes to Hollywood, sees my name and thinks, `Oh, maybe I can get here too,"' she said.

What's next:

Salonga will next be honored with the Icon Award at the third annual Manila International Film Festival's Gala at The Beverly Hilton.

Audiences can also hear her voice as The Dreaded Manananggal in the DreamWorks Animation fantasy adventure comedy "Forgotten Island," which arrives in theaters on September 25.