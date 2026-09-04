4 dead, 2 critically injured after car goes off cliff on Highway 2 near Wrightwood

The Brief Four people were killed early Friday morning after a car carrying six people veered off Highway 2 in Wrightwood. Five passengers were ejected during the impact. Loved ones and family members gathered at the crash site throughout the morning as the California Highway Patrol began an investigation into the cause of the wreck.



Tragedy unfolded near Wrightwood after a rollover crash left four people dead and two others critically injured early Friday morning at the start of the Labor Day weekend.

What we know:

Just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, a vehicle carrying six people veered off the road along Highway 2 near Wrightwood, went over an embankment, and struck a pole. This caused five people to be ejected from the car.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported that one passenger was wearing a seatbelt and managed to crawl out of the wreckage. Emergency crews airlifted that individual along with a second survivor to a local trauma center, where they remain in critical condition.

Four others were declared dead at the scene. The two men and two women are believed to be in their 20s.

Friends and family members visited the crash site throughout the morning. A woman driving past the scene identified herself as an aunt to one of the victims and noted that all six people inside the wrecked car were part of the same group of friends.

What we don't know:

The names of the crash victims have not been released. In addition, the California Highway Patrol is currently working to determine the exact cause of the crash.