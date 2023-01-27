Mayor Karen Bass: We have a problem with policing in our country

On Friday, the nation watched in shock after the Memphis Police Department released body camera videos of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

After the video was released, FOX 11's Elex Michaelson asked Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for her reaction to watching the video. Like many others who watched the video, Mayor Bass was sickened by the officers' actions.

"I just thought it was horrific and what shocks me is the disregard for human life. The lack of humanity. The fact that they just beat him and kicked him. It was a herd mentality of a group of officers who were angry," Mayor Bass said.

Michaelson asked the LA Mayor to weigh in on the fact that the five officers involved in the deadly beating of Nichols were all Black.

"But even with the Black officers, I wonder how they would have reacted if it was a young white person. And so, you know, we have a problem with policing in our country. Many, many times it's racial, but not always. And you will have African-Americans that will tell you pretty frequently that sometimes they have difficulty, regardless of the race of the officer, that it is a problem that is fundamental to policing in America," Mayor Bass said.

The LA Mayor adds she is in the process to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore about his future. As of Friday night, she has not yet made up her mind on whether to appoint Moore for another term with LAPD.