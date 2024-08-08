Massive fire tears through Montebello warehouse

Fire crews battled a three-alarm fire that tore through a warehouse in Montebello Thursday morning.

The blaze was reported around 1 a.m. on the 800 block of Truck Way near Greenwood Avenue.

According to Montebello Fire Public Information Officer Alex Gillman, the fire burned through a 10,000-square-foot warehouse and is believed to have started along nearby railroad tracks.

Los Angeles County Hazmat crews were called to the scene to determine if there were any toxic materials or chemicals that may have burned inside the warehouse, The blaze sent huge plumes of smoke into the nearby area and could be seen for miles.

At one point, explosions were heard coming from inside the structure, but it is still unclear what materials may be inside.

After the initial response from Montebello Fire crews, the blaze was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire with several additional agencies assisting from San Bernardino to Monterey Park.

The fire activity caused major road closures in the area along Greenwood Avenue near W. Olympic Boulevard.

A Montebello firefighter was treated on the scene for a moderate injury that was not burn-related.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.