Massive fire breaks out at Hollywood AutoZone

The Brief A massive fire broke out at an AutoZone shop in Hollywood Saturday evening. The fire is in a strip mall with a Fat Sal's and a sushi restaurant. The fire has forced road closures in the area.



A massive fire broke out at an AutoZone store in Hollywood Saturday, that officials said has "compromised" the building and one of the nearby stores.

The Los Angeles Fire Department originally reported the fire around 4:20 p.m. at the store on N. Highland Avenue.

Images from SkyFOX showed massive amounts of smoke pouring out of the shop. According to officials, the store is located in an L-shaped strip mall, and the fire has damaged one of the other stores in the strip mall.

Massive flames started popping out of the roof around 4:45. That's when, the LAFD reported, firefighters switched to a defensive strategy against the blaze. The entire roof was a fireball in a matter of minutes.

By 5:30, firefighters seemed to have made significant progress against the fire, but flames could still be seen on the roof.

The firefight has closed both sides of Highland Avenue between DeLongpre Avenue and Lexington Avenue until firefighters are done.

There have not been any reported injuries.