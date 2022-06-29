Massive explosion destroys Victorville home

article

A massive explosion in Victorville left one person fighting for her life at the hospital and a neighborhood picking up the pieces.

According to a joint press release from the Victorville Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the explosion happened a little after 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of Ventura Lane and Oceanside Drive Wednesday morning.

The explosion left a house in the 14000 block of Adalane Court completely destroyed. Residents in the area evacuated following the explosion, officials say.

One person, a female who officials did not specify her age, suffered burns and was taken to the hospital. She is listed in critical condition, according to the joint press release from VPD and SBSD.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.