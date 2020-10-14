Massive blaze sparks at marijuana grow operation in Boyle Heights

Cleanup efforts were underway after a massive blaze sparked at a marijuana grow operation in Boyle Heights, officials said Wednesday morning.

Road closures were in place on Olympic Boulevard between Spence and Esperanza streets as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Olympic Blvd.

Fire crews initially believed it was a rubbish fire along Union Pacific before they spotted the flames coming from a warehouse.

A hazmat crew was at the scene evaluating tanks that were inside the building and determined it was a marijuana grow operation.

At one point the fire at the one-story commercial building, a large air conditioning unit fell through the roof.

Fire officials said no one appeared to be inside the building and no injures were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

