article

The Brief Former NFL quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez is hospitalized after an injury in Indianapolis on Saturday, FOX Sports said. TMZ first reported Sanchez had been stabbed, saying Sanchez was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A local report says one person was injured in a stabbing downtown overnight, but further details weren’t provided or yet confirmed.



Former NFL quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez is being hospitalized after an injury in Indianapolis on Saturday, FOX Sports said.

What they're saying:

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time."

Dig deeper:

TMZ first reported earlier on Saturday that Sanchez had been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed downtown.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted that FOX confirmed Sanchez was stable in the hospital.

Indianapolis stabbing

What we know:

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a physical disturbance took place around 12:30 a.m. and involved two men. Both were injured and needed medical treatment, and one is still hospitalized with apparent stab wounds.

IMPD did not say what led up to the physical disturbance, or have information on the identities of either person involved except to say neither were local residents.

IMPD has reviewed video footage of the incident and charges may be pursued.

Mark Sanchez NFL

The backstory:

Mark Sanchez entered the NFL as the No. 5 overall pick in 2009 after starring at the University of Southern California. He led the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in his first two seasons.

Sanchez’s later years were journeyman stops, starting with the Eagles (2014-15), then Cowboys (2016) and Washington (2018) – before he transitioned to broadcasting. After retiring, he moved into the booth, joining FOX Sports as an NFL game analyst in 2021.

Presently:

Sanchez has worked with FOX Sports since July 2021 as a game analyst. He served as an analyst for the network’s coverage of the newly launched United Football League in 2021.

He was set to announce the Colts vs. Raiders game on FOX tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 5.