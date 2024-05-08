House rejects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene effort to oust Mike Johnson as speaker

Lawmakers quickly rejected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday.

Greene pressed ahead with her long-shot attempt earlier on Wednesday despite pushback from Republicans at the highest levels tired of the political chaos.

It was the second time in a matter of months that Republicans have tried to oust their own speaker, an unheard-of level of party turmoil with a move rarely seen in U.S. history.

In March, Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a resolution for a House-wide vote to oust Johnson, known as a motion to vacate, in protest of his work with Democrats on government spending and foreign aid.

Greene and other ultraconservatives have branded the recent passage of the foreign aid bill as "America Last" because it does not include border security measures.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Two more House Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., formally backed Greene’s resolution.

Greene filed the motion to vacate, which now requires lawmakers to act on it within two legislative days.

A vote to oust the House speaker currently only requires a simple majority to pass, so Johnson could easily be ousted unless Democrats jump in with their votes to help him – which they have said they’re willing to do.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) talks to reporters during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on Feb. 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

But Democratic support could threaten to undermine Johnson’s speakership if he were to stay in power, which is likely.

Democrats also made clear that their approach would be to table Greene's motion, rather than take an affirmative vote for Johnson.

Last fall, Kevin McCarthy was the first speaker to be removed via a motion to vacate.

Many Republicans in Congress were embarrassed by the spectacle of McCarthy’s removal, which exposed deep party divisions and infighting that left their new majority, in office since January, unable to fully function on priorities.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and Fox News contributed.

