Marisa Alcarez, Imelda Padilla compete for LA City Council seat

Marisa Alcarez is a 38-year-old single mom. Her daughter is Emma and while mom is busy running for office, she’s in the campaign headquarters playing on a computer and singing out loud while mom does an interview with us.

"That’s what happens when you're a single working mother," Alcarez said.

Imelda Padilla has a small office near her opponent’s in a Panorama City shopping center. Padilla and Alcarez have been aggressively campaigning.

In talking with voters even on this last day of campaigning, both call homelessness the number-one issue in the district. Crime they say is number two.

RELATED: Vote by Tuesday for LA City Council's 6th District special election

Both came from prior jobs where there were scandals in council offices. Padilla worked for a while for Nury Martinez who had to resign after an unwanted taped conversation got out.

But there have been quite a few corruption cases at LA City Hall from Jose Huizar and Mitchell Englander to Mark Ridley-Thomas and on and on.

"I thought it embarrassing. I know that the world and the nation are watching and I’m sorry that they’ve tainted the City of Los Angeles in this way," Padilla said.

As for Marisa Alcarez, she worked for Richard Alarcon who had to deal with fraud charges and Curren Price, who is currently facing charges of embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest.

"I’m saddened by it, but also I’m just staying focused on my race and telling voters my own story," Alcarez said.

So, Marisa Alcarez thinks her policy credentials would serve her well as a councilmember. Imelda Padilla thinks her community organizing skills will help her. Both women say, "Go Vote!"