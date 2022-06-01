Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber has died, Cowboys say

article

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died, according to the Cowboys.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time," the Cowboys said in a statement.

Few details have been released at this time, but Frisco police said officers were called to a welfare concern at an apartment "believed to be leased by Marion Barber."

Police said they are investigating an "unattended death" at the Frisco apartment.

The 38-year-old played for the Cowboys for six seasons, from 2005 to 2011, before spending a season with the Chicago Bears.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.